Letter: Teacher evaluation editorial does not factor in variables

The Dec. 17 editorial by The Buffalo News titled, “N.Y. Regents genuflect” rehashed the same, tired attack on the resistance by unions and teachers to link testing with teacher evaluations.

It leaves its readers with a clear but simplistic view of the concern.

If there is reason to insult teacher unions, government leaders and state education officials, it wasn’t presented in the editorial.

But there was plenty of “trained pets of the teachers’ unions,” “darling” (to the unions,) “intractable opposition” and “smothering” of “accountability.”

The editors claim that legitimate hurdles to connecting test results to evaluations include having fair and accurate tests as well as deciding the “way” and “how much” they are used. That’s all? Isn’t the latter a bit “loaded?”

The obvious concern for a teacher is “what standard and which teachers am I being compared with?”

Some classes will have mostly average ability students, some will be all or mostly upper ability, college bound students, some may be tracked with lower level ability students but perhaps labeled “average.” How many of your students will be non-native language learners?

How many special education students are in your class? How many are autistic, or have special emotional problems? Do you have students with good home support or those with horrendous home problems? How many?

Tests were designed to gauge how much a student knows, more accurately, doesn’t know. The results are controlled by many factors not under control by the teacher.

If I was a teacher or union president I would consider linking tests with evaluations an impossible task. I would say “if there is a fair way, show it to me. If you can zero out the variables we could then talk.” Teachers deserve a fair evaluation, not an expedient, unfair one.

Charles Friedmann

Lancaster