Letter: Residents should encourage Cuomo to join the alliance

This month, nine states in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions along with the District of Columbia committed to tackle transportation pollution and invest in modern, clean solutions.

Notably, New York State has not yet joined the alliance.

The goals of the alliance are critical in continuing to reduce carbon emissions, the main driver of global warming. In New York, transportation is responsible for more than 40 percent of all carbon emissions. Without clean transportation, it will be difficult to meet the state’s previously announced economy-wide climate target of a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

According to a recent analysis by the Union of Concerned Scientists, by investing in clean vehicles and fuels alone New York state could: save more than $6 billion in avoided health costs by 2050; reduce consumer spending on gasoline and diesel by more than $220 billion by 2050 and save more than $41 billion in environmental damages by 2050.

The benefits to the Buffalo region could include: investment in vehicle electrification, repairs for deteriorating transit systems and more transit-oriented development.

As New York residents we need to contact our representatives to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider the decision not to join the alliance. As the more extreme effects of climate change could be upon us in our children’s and grandchildren’s lifetimes reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector will make a major contribution to ensuring this does not happen.

Jerry Malczewski

Lancaster