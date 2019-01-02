Letter: Recreational pot push reveals some desperation

Thought of the day.

In the Dec. 22 Buffalo News Gov. Andrew Cuomo is quoted, “It is very, very important that the Senecas restart their payments. Local governments are depending on that.”

Think about that statement for a moment.

And now he wants to legalize recreational marijuana, in no small part because of the tax revenue flow it would provide.

Think about that for a moment.

We have put ourselves at the mercy and discretion of casino operators? Gambling money? Really? Now recreational pot? Let’s just move right on to prostitution. And we wonder why society is in the condition it is in?

Timothy Cogan

Cheektowaga