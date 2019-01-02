Letter: Criticism of Syrian action by opinion makers is spot on

Your two opinion pages on Dec. 22 had three commentaries on the decision to withdraw our troops from Syria.

The two op-eds, both by contributors to the Washington Post Writers Group who normally do not agree on

thing, condemned the president’s decision. Adam Zyglis’ cartoon showed the president in a general’s uniform he has taken from a dress-up box.

Both op-eds were based on the belief that Donald Trump is capable of rational decision-making. The cartoon was based on the truth.

Everything I have read about the fateful phone conversation between our president and the president of Turkey suggests that when it began the White House people listening in expected Trump to confirm that our troops would be staying in place – because that was what everyone had agreed he would say.

Something Recep Tayyip Erdogan said led him to change his mind.

To the Duke Orsino in Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night” the court jester says, “Your mind is a very opal.” In his cartoon, Zyglis takes the part of Feste. That is what “fools” do – they speak truth to power.

Peter Smith

Buffalo