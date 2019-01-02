Lackawanna woman charged with felony DWI

A Lackawanna woman was arrested Monday in Cattaraugus County and charged with felony driving while intoxicated, according to State Police.

Dorothy M. Hagen, 48, was stopped by troopers at 12:41 p.m. on Sugartown Road in Ellicottville for crossing over the centerline. Hagen failed field sobriety tests and recorded a .15 percent blood alcohol content level when she was administered a breathalyzer test, according to State Police.

She was arraigned in Ashford Town Court and held in the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail, State Police said.