Lackawanna woman charged with felony DWI

Dorothy M. Hagen/ courtesy New York State Police

A Lackawanna woman was arrested Monday in Cattaraugus County and charged with felony driving while intoxicated, according to State Police.

Dorothy M. Hagen, 48, was stopped by troopers at 12:41 p.m. on Sugartown Road in Ellicottville for crossing over the centerline. Hagen failed field sobriety tests and recorded a .15 percent blood alcohol content level when she was administered a breathalyzer test, according to State Police.

She was arraigned in Ashford Town Court and held in the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail, State Police said.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
