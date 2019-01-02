Lackawanna manufacturer abruptly shuts down

A 73-year-old Lackawanna metals machining company that employs about three-dozen workers abruptly shut down and laid off its employees at the end of December with no advance notice – apparently after the lender for its equipment seized its assets.

Former employees say Alliance Innovative Manufacturing notified them by phone over the weekend that the machining company was closing its doors immediately, and that workers should come in during this week to collect their tools or other belongings.

"All of a sudden, we all got a phone call saying doors are closed," said one employee, who would not give his name, but said he had worked for the company for less than five years. "The bank took the note on the machines and the doors are closed, effective immediately."

Other former workers confirmed the same language.

The employee said the company’s president and owner, Richard St. John, had been trying to secure new funding to cover a $6 million loan, but a potential deal fell through two weeks ago.

Reached by telephone on Monday and asked about the report that the lender had foreclosed on the equipment, St. John said, "That isn't public knowledge," but declined to comment further and hung up.

"It is very unfortunate that a once thriving company (or what we thought) could close so suddenly, but business is business, I guess," said another longtime employee, who worked for the company for 13 years, from St. John's purchase of the firm from its previous owners.

Alliance is a manufacturer of machined aerospace and aircraft parts, but also makes complex machines and cutting tools for the compression, marine, nuclear, oil and gas, power generation and transportation industries. The company employs about 37 full-time workers, according to data from the City of Lackawanna, and had annual sales of $6 million to $7 million.

The light industrial manufacturer is located on Alliance Drive in the Smokes Creek Corridor of Lackawanna's First Ward, near city-owned land that is being targeted for redevelopment.

The company was originally founded as a machine shop in 1945 by Spanish immigrant Ferdinand Pedro Pla, and was called F.P. Pla Tool. It was purchased in 1973 by Bob Dewey and Bernie Pruchniewski. St. John joined two years later as a machinist but became a partner seven years after that, in 1982. Dewey and Pruchniewski remained owners until 2007, and only retired eight years ago.

In 1992, St. John founded and became president of a separate cutting-machine company, East Coast Tool, and then moved it to Orchard Park in 1998. Then he was also named president of F.P. Pla Tool in 2006. As sole owner of both firms by 2007, he merged the companies that year to form Alliance Innovative, which moved to a new 40,000-square-foot facility in 2008, and then launched three equipment and infrastructure upgrades over the next six years.

In 2012, the company received a $357,825 loan from the Buffalo & Erie County Regional Development Corp., the loan affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. The seven-year loan, at 4 percent interest, was to be used for purchasing equipment and fixed assets, according to the agency's fiscal 2017 annual report, but it's secondary to a loan from KeyBank.

A spokeswoman for the ECIDA and RDC said the agency's loan was current as of year-end. KeyBank spokesman Matthew Pitts declined to comment, citing client confidentiality.

Lackawanna Director of Development Drew Shapiro said he was not aware of any problems with the company. Peter Coleman, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance, said he had heard reports of potential trouble, but had no details.