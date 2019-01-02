KUEHN, John W.

KUEHN - John W. December 27, 2018. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Maranto) Kuehn; father of Dawn and Jack; also survived by grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com