Judge rejects former cop's request for non-prison sentence

A former Buffalo police lieutenant convicted of using excessive force sought permission last month to serve his four months in prison at a "community corrections center."

U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny denied the request from Gregory Kwiatkowski, saying the "facts and circumstances" of his case do not warrant a non-prison sentence.

Similar to halfway houses, community corrections centers are a less costly and some believe more effective alternative to prison.

Kwiatkowski's sentence stemmed from his use of excessive force while arresting four teenagers suspected in a drive-by BB gun shooting in May 2009.

In sentencing Kwiatkowski to four months in prison and another four months of home confinement, Skretny rejected a joint request for probation from the defense and prosecution. Kwiatkowski had testified against two comrades who were acquitted.