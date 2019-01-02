Share this article

Jack Eichel has an upper-body injury. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

Jack Eichel missing from Buffalo Sabres' practice

After a day off to open the new year, the Buffalo Sabres returned to practice Wednesday – minus injured captain Jack Eichel.

Eichel, who left Monday's game against the New York Islanders after four shifts due to an upper-body injury, was not on the ice at HarborCenter as the team prepared for Thursday's visit to KeyBank Center by the Florida Panthers.

Eichel took a "maintenance day" from practice on Sunday, then skated Monday morning prior to the game as most of the players did not skate. He played just 2 minutes, 42 seconds in the game and was gone by the halfway mark of the first period.

During his regularly scheduled appearance Wednesday morning on WGR Radio, coach Phil Housley said Eichel was undergoing more evaluation and that the injury doesn't appear to be anything long-term.

Asked after practice if Eichel's day-to-day status still held, Housley said, "I still anticipate that being the case. However, he is speaking to our medical staff and we'll know more tomorrow."

Eichel leads the Sabres with 49 points in 40 games. If he does not play against the Panthers, it will be the first game he has missed this season.

The timing of Eichel's injury adds to the woes of the Sabres, who are just 4-7-4 since the end of their 10-game winning streak. Boston's win over Chicago Tuesday in the Winter Classic pushed the Bruins ahead of Buffalo into third place in the Atlantic Division and dropped the Sabres into an Eastern Conference wild-card slot.

Evan Rodrigues took Eichel's spot on the team's top line between Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart.

