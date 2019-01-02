IGNASZAK, Gregory J.

IGNASZAK - Gregory J. December 31, 2019, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Liboria "Libby" (nee Parks); brother of the late Michele. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-5 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9 AM at St. Margaret Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com