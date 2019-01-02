How the locals fared: 2018 season in review

A look at how the players from Western New York and local colleges currently in the NFL fared during the 2018 regular season.

Eagles S Corey Graham: The Buffalo native, a 33-year-old 12th-year veteran, appeared in 13 games and made nine starts. He finished with 53 tackles (41 solo, one for loss), five passes defensed and one interception. Graham also made two tackles on special teams. He played 655 defensive snaps (63.1 percent) and another 60 on special teams (16.9). The Eagles won their final three games of the season to sneak into the NFC playoffs at 9-7. They'll face Chicago at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on wild-card weekend.

Falcons DE Steven Means: The Buffalo native and University at Buffalo graduate appeared in eight games for Atlanta, making four starts. He finished with 13 tackles (seven solo, three for loss) and one sack. Means played 162 defensive snaps (14.8 percent) and another 12 on special teams (2.7 percent). The Falcons finished the year 7-9 and missed the playoffs. Means, 28, finished his fourth NFL season.

Browns C JC Tretter: The Akron product started every game for Cleveland. More than that, he participated in all 1,091 offensive snaps for the Browns, who went 7-8-1 a year after finishing 0-16. Tretter, 27, completed his sixth NFL season.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: The Amherst native, 29, played in 13 games, making 11 starts. Back and ankle injuries caused him to miss some time during the year, leading to a season in which Gronkowski's production dropped to 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns. He also lost one fumble. Gronkowski, who finished his ninth season, played 838 offensive snaps (74.9 percent). The Patriots went 11-5 to win the AFC East for a 10th straight year. They have a bye into the divisional round of the playoffs.

Titans P Brett Kern: The Grand Island native, 32, completed his 11th NFL season. Kern punted 74 times for 3,483 yards – a net average of 41.7 that ranked eighth in the NFL and is second best in his career, behind only 44.6 in 2017. Kern also placed 39 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, which was a career high and ranked second in the league. For the second straight year, the Titans did not have a punt returned for a touchdown against them.

Titans RB David Fluellen: The Lockport native, 26, appeared in seven games, rushing four times for 16 yards. Fluellen played just six offensive snaps this season, with his primary role coming on special teams. He made three tackles on special teams in playing 86 snaps (20.5 percent). Fluellen's second NFL season ended when he was placed on injured reserve in December because of a knee injury. The Titans went 9-7, but missed out on a playoff spot with a loss to Indianapolis in Week 17.

Broncos QB Chad Kelly: The St. Joe's product won the job as Denver's backup out of training camp, but did not appear in any of Denver's first five games. He came on for one play in Week 6, taking a kneeldown to end the first half against the Rams. Kelly did not play in Week 7, and his time with the Broncos ended the following week after he was released by the team following his arrest on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing. Kelly has not hooked on with another team after being released by Denver, and given his history of off-the-field behavior, may never get that chance.

Local college players

Bears DE Khalil Mack (University at Buffalo): The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Mack continued to be one of the best defensive players in football after being traded from Oakland to Chicago. He had 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. The 27-year-old, fifth-year veteran played in 14 games, with 13 starts, missing two games because of an ankle injury. That included the Bears' visit to Buffalo in November. Mack played 755 defensive snaps (71.8 percent). Chicago went 12-4 to win the NFC North and will host Philadelphia in the wild-card round of the playoffs Sunday.

Panthers TE Chris Manhertz (Canisius): A former basketball player at Canisius, Manhertz caught two passes for 52 yards this season – but one of them was memorable. That was a 50-yard touchdown catch on a pass from running back Christian McCaffrey during a Monday Night Football game against the Saints in Week 15. That made Manhertz the first former Canisius athlete to score a touchdown in professional football since Tom Colella in 1948 for the Cleveland Browns of the old All-America Football Conference. Manhertz's primary responsibility for the Panthers is blocking. He played 344 offensive snaps (32.5 percent) and another 111 on special teams (26.6 percent). Manhertz, 26, finished his third NFL season. The Panthers missed the playoffs after a 7-9 season.

Bengals TE Mason Schreck (UB): Schreck played in six games at the start of the season (no starts) before tearing his ACL in a Week 7 loss to the Chiefs. He ended the year on injured reserve. Schreck did not record any offensive statistics before getting hurt. The 25-year-old, second-year veteran played 21 offensive snaps (2.1 percent) and 102 on special teams (22.6 percent) before getting hurt. The Bengals missed the playoffs after a 6-10 season.