Hotel Lafayette employee reports cash stolen from purse

A woman working at the Hotel Lafayette on Tuesday night told Buffalo police someone stole about $1,950 from her purse, according to a police report.

The purse was kept in an unlocked cabinet below the cash register behind the bar in the downtown hotel, the 25-year-old victim and Buffalo resident told police.

She reported the theft at about 7 p.m., according to the report.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
