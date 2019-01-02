Hotel Lafayette employee reports cash stolen from purse
A woman working at the Hotel Lafayette on Tuesday night told Buffalo police someone stole about $1,950 from her purse, according to a police report.
The purse was kept in an unlocked cabinet below the cash register behind the bar in the downtown hotel, the 25-year-old victim and Buffalo resident told police.
She reported the theft at about 7 p.m., according to the report.
