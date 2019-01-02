Ron Cozzi, president of the Old Editions Book Shop in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Sarah Brennan of Lippes Mathias.
A rower in a light rain and fog on the Black Rock Channel on May 22, 2018.
The former Wonder Bread Bakery on Fougeron Street.
The Town of Tonawanda Aquettes, from left, Claire Ermer, 16, Madison Wall, 18, and Lillianna Engelhaupt, 15, perform in the Memorial Day Parade on Delaware Avenue, in Kenmore on May 28, 2018.
Robert Indiana's famous "Love Sculpture" was installed in front of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery on June 9, 2018.
Lou Iannone, of Lackawanna, and his sister Linda Macdonald, of Williamsville, look at metal artworks at Robyn's Garden at the Allentown Art Festival on June 9, 2018.
Buffalo Wings (Bisons) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13) after making the last out of the game against the Rochester Plates at Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo on June 14, 2018. Buffalo wins 3-2.
Lackawanna City Hall, 714 Ridge Road, on June 21, 2018.
Buffalo firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that spread to two adjoining homes on 700 block of Perry Street on June 21, 2018.
A tiger lily in the Town of Tonawanda on June 22, 2018.
A 1928 Ford Model A Speedster driven by Patrick Lauber and navigated by Ron Smith on Route 33 as the 2018 Great Race got under way on June 23, 2018.
Some riders finished in the rain at the Ride For Roswell at the University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst on June 23, 2018.
Solar panels on Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School, 1 Martin Luther King Parkway, in Buffalo on June 26, 2018.
Shawn Haseley at Erie County Medical Center on June 29, 2018. Haseley lived on the front porch of a boarded-up house in Niagara Falls for about three years until neighbors complained and he was taken to ECMC. He had part of his leg and the toes on the other foot amputated because of frostbite.
The Connecticut Street Armory, in Buffalo, N.Y., on July 5, 2018.
Brian Shine, president of Manitoba Corp. in Lancaster on July 6, 2018.
Lurita Boyd waters plants on her porch on Richmond Avenue on July 6, 2018.
A building that was being rehabilitated by BMHA burned to the ground at 80 Troupe St., on July 10, 2018.
Veteran Mike Nassbaum, of Wheatfield, volunteers to help assemble the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls on July 11, 2018.
Rupa Hater keeps shaded with an umbrella as the temperature rose to 88 degrees on July 20, 2018.
Jeremy O'Brien with his 6-day-old son on Ashland Avenue on July 20, 2018.
Shadows on the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute on July 27, 2018.
Buffalo firefighter Daryl Montgomery, right, collects money from a driver, as firefighter Monteiro Hinkle holds a sign during the annual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser at Hertel and Delaware avenues on Aug. 2, 2018.
A F9F-6P Cougar Aircraft and Town of Tonawanda Veterans Memorial at Kenny Field in the Town of Tonawanda on Aug. 10, 2018.
The Defiance unloads at the Sand Docks City Ship Canal on Aug. 12, 2018.
Kirsten Berg walks her dog Ramsey on Allen Street on Aug. 17, 2018.
A face engraved on every pill represents people lost to opioid overdoses on the Pill Wall at the National Safety Council Traveling Opioid Memorial at Canalside on Aug. 20, 2018.
Patrick Smith of Tonawanda on the Niagara River on Aug. 31, 2018.
Samaya Alsalahi carries boxed lunches as Islamic Relief USA's Day of Dignity at LaSalle Park on Sept. 2, 2018.
Buffalo fire and police personnel and members of the military hang on a flag on the pedestrian bridge over the Scajaquada Expressway on Sept. 11, 2018.
NFTA K-9 officer Mark Martinelli says goodbye to his dog Rogan, who was named for New York firefighter Matthew Rogan, a victim of the World Trade Center attack, on Sept. 11, 2018, in Lancaster.
Roofers replace the slate roof at 14 North St. on Sept. 12, 2018.
Noel Leigh, a senior research assistant at Roswell Park, displays a vaping device and cartridge at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 99 High St., on Sept. 12, 2018
A wine cork wheel made by Ron Redlinski is on display on Sept. 15, 2018, at the Orchard Park Festival of the Arts, in Orchard Park.
Lauryn Mullen, 2, in the pumpkin patch at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St. in Clarence on Sept. 16, 2018.
The freighter NACC ARGONAUT heads down the Buffalo River on Sept. 17, 2018, with the tug Washington.
Tashi, the Buffalo Zoo's one-horned rhinoceros, on Sept. 20, 2018.
Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone leads a "Holy Hour of Prayer for Reparation and Healing" at St. Joseph Cathedral on Sept. 30, 2018.
Protesters outside St. Joseph Cathedral on Sept. 30, 2018
Joga Singh, left, and Jagtar Singh Rajput, right, tie a sikh turban on Gerry Hardick, at the Sikh Temple, 9550 Clarence Center Road, in Clarence on Oct. 3, 2018.
Charles Easton of Tonawanda on Oct. 4, 2018.
Fans wait to buy tickets for "Hamilton" at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Oct. 5, 2018.
Kurt Santini of Virginia is greeted by spine surgeon Franco Vigna at Kenmore Mercy Hospital on Oct. 16, 2018.
Demolition of the last remaining building at Kensington Towers/Kensington Heights on Oct. 18, 2018.
Hyatt Regency on Oct. 24, 2018.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, right, has lunch with Nate McMurray at Olive Tree Family Restaurant in Lancaster on Oct. 25, 2018.
Sylvia Grmela runs through Delaware Park on Oct. 28, 2018.
Two people walk under the Ivy Arch Bridge in Delaware Park on Oct. 28, 2018.
Desire Walker steadies a pumpkin as her 5-year-old grandchildren, twins Jacob, left, and Eli Leeper paint them at the Central Library on Oct. 28, 2018.
Morning light at the Albright- Knox Art Gallery on Oct. 30, 2018.
Andrew Webster walks to work in Delaware Park on Oct. 30, 2018.
Whistleblower Siobhan O'Connor after a news conference on Oct. 30, 2018.
Payne Park Memorial Pool in North Tonawanda on Nov. 7, 2018.
Waves crash over the breakwater at LaSalle Park on Nov. 7, 2018.
Jason Barren of Orchard Park, fishes in Eighteen Mile Creek in Lake View on Nov. 20, 2018.
Joyce Merkle, left, Brenden Merkle, 9, center, and Dave Merkle ride bumper cars at Canalside on Nov. 21, 2018.
Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40), watches as a shot goes off the crossbar as Zach Bogosian (4) works on Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) who ended up kicking the puck into the net in the KeyBank Center on Nov. 23, 2018.
Ice crystals on a window in the Town of Tonawanda on Dec. 5, 2018.
Commuters on Main Street by Fountain Plaza on Dec. 6, 2018.
