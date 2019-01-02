GABAMONTE, Michael J.

December 29, 2018, of South Buffalo, NY; son of the late Anthony and Fay (Ruehl) Gabamonte; dear brother of Mary Ann (Lawrence) Zielinski, Anthony (Kathleen) Gabamonte and Joseph Gabamonte; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Thursday at 9:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca (825-5205) and in St. Martin Of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Wednesday, 3:00-7:00 PM. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.