Former Niagara Falls councilman announces Niagara County Legislature bid

Chris Robins, a Niagara Falls City Council member a decade ago, announced his candidacy for the Niagara County Legislature Tuesday.

Robins, a Democrat, is running in the 5th District, which covers the Town of Niagara and the northern part of the city. That seat is currently held by Niagara County Democratic Party Chairman Jason A. Zona, who previously announced he would concentrate on the party post instead of running for legislator this year.

Robins, an elementary school teacher, did not run for re-election to the Council in 2009. He has served on the city's Urban Renewal Agency and NFC Development Corp.

"I hope to lead on economic development efforts, specifically in Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara, where there is so much opportunity wasted," Robins said.