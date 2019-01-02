Fire damages apartments above Perry Bowling Center

Apartments above the Perry Bowling Center suffered $200,000 in damages Monday afternoon due to a fire, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

The fire was caused by an electrical short in the wall of a second-floor apartment, officials said. The main fire was in the second-floor apartment wall and spread to the large attic area above the apartments. No injuries were reported.

There are two apartments above the bowling center at 22 Covington St. The bowling alley was open and operating with customers inside at the time of the fire. One of the apartments was occupied as well. The building was evacuated.

The Red Cross is assisting two adult females who lived in one of the apartments.

Five companies battled the fire and were on the scene for 4½ hours.