December 29, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Erwin; loving mother of Stacy Erwin and Sherri (Frank) Giambra; cherished grandmother of Nichole (Michael Murphy) Erwin and Ashlee (Keith) Budziszewski; great-grandmother of Morgan and Aiden Murphy; sister of Richard VanGiesen, Lois Shioleno and the late Amy Martin, Raymond and Jeanie VanGiesen; also survived by nieces, nephews and faithful feline companions, Sadie and Jezebel. Friends may call the Hole-parker funeral chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where Funeral Services will be Friday at 11 AM.