DUERR, Florence I. (Szumigala)
DUERR - Florence I. (nee Szumigala)
Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of North Port, FL, December 31, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Duerr; loving mother of Lynn Duerr, Carl G. (Nancy), Wayne (Kathy), Wendy Datoo (Zig Wendt), James (Kelly), Bruce (Luisa), Jeff (Mary) and Kim (Al) Diamico; cherished grandmother of 12 and eight great-grandchildren; dearest sister of the late Stanley Szumigala; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present Friday, from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where the Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Interment will be held in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
