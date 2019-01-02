Driver charged with aggravated DWI in Buffalo hit-run

A Buffalo man faces an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge following a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve, according to a police report.

The collision happened Monday night near the intersection of Main Street and West Delavan Avenue. A police officer found the suspect's vehicle with extensive damage to the driver's side and front end about a ½-mile away near Humboldt Parkway and Glendale Avenue.

Glenn Banks Jr., 51, of Olympic Avenue, had an open can of beer in the cup holder in the vehicle's center console, along with an empty alcohol bottle, according to the report.

Banks later registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.21 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the police report.

Banks was also charged with promoting prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found a crack pipe was tossed in a garbage can while he was being processed at Central Booking.