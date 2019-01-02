Don Paul: Where is 'real' winter?

It’s not as if we’re breaking records for the least snow so far, or seeing unprecedented warm temperatures for this time of year. But, so far, it’s been a rather dull start to winter.

No doubt that is a blessing for many of you, along with municipalities, school systems and transportation interests. Higher elevations to the south of the metro area have seen much larger snow totals than the Lake Erie plain to the north, which is fairly typical. (The higher terrain forces air to ascend and cool, in a process called orographic lift. One hundred percent humidity is reached more quickly as the air cools and more moisture is squeezed out of the air.)

As for Buffalo, November was a cold month, with a mean temperature 5.2 degrees below average. December was a turnaround month. The mean was 3.1 degrees above average. Snowfall for the season is at 27.3", 9.8" below average. December snowfall was especially sparse, 14.5" below average. The Lake Erie temperature as of Jan. 2 was 38 degrees, 3 degrees above average and obviously reflective of the mild December.

When you look at the bigger picture, northern hemisphere snow cover looks impressive at first glance. However, when you examine snow cover plus snow depth and compare it to typical values, the picture is somewhat less impressive. Areas in white are average, and red depicts below average. In a harsher winter, you would see more above average snow cover.

Snow cover is an important ingredient in generating cold air masses. Its reflectivity sends solar energy back into space. On clear nights with lighter winds, temperatures over snowy terrain drop much lower than over snowless terrain.

So where might we be headed by mid-January? Back on Dec. 19 in the Buffalo News, I projected a more persistent colder-than-average pattern might be setting up by that time, based on a very esoteric phenomenon called a Sudden Stratospheric Warming/SSW.

At that time, my confidence in a colder pattern by mid-January was moderate, not high. I still see widely divergent forecasts from a number of accomplished meteorologists. A few have high confidence a longer-lasting sharply colder pattern will set up for the Midwest and eastern North America, and a few have lower confidence that will occur. Actually, agreement in the ensembles of models (multiple runs of models) had been poor as of late December. There is good reason for wide divergence between forecasts with such poor model agreement.

Not being a buccaneer who takes wild slashes, this hopefully cautious meteorologist will try to distill what’s out there and give you my thoughts on whether we’re headed toward Real Winter or not. The first animated ensemble product I wanted to show you would have been helpful, but this is what turns up these days.

In fact, many (not all) of the NOAA graphics sources meteorologists rely upon have been impacted by the government shutdown. There are some subscription sites I’m not permitted to display due to copyright law, but the general idea on pattern changes are these: A persistent colder-than-average pattern appears unlikely until mid- or late-January. There may be some quick hits of cold, and there is a hint of quick-moving storm systems possibly rolling through the Great Lakes around Jan. 9-11. However, a persistent large area of low pressure closer to the northwest American coast will have a tendency to pump and re-pump Pacific air back into the lower 48 after these quick hits.

Later in the month and likely at least well into February, the European/ECMWF ensemble is forecasting a blocking ridge of high pressure over Greenland and another one over northwest North America. If the ECMWF is correct, those blocking ridges would force the polar jet stream to buckle southward, aided and abetted by a weaker polar vortex produced by the “esoteric SSW” I mentioned at the top of this article. (A strong polar vortex keeps the polar air bottled up in polar regions, and a weaker, disturbed vortex allows the polar jet to buckle southward over parts of the northern hemisphere).

A strong block over Greenland would virtually assure polar air would be delivered to the Great Lakes, Midwest and Northeast. Such blocks have a tendency to hang around a while rather than appear as quick hits. The American/GFS ensemble is a little faster with this colder transition than the ECMWF, more toward mid-month, courtesy of Penn State Meteorology.

Another extended range American model called the CFS v2 has had a warm bias even in October, when it completely missed the cold November. In this next graphic, it shows low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska, which would continue to pump milder Pacific air into the lower 48 in the top frame. In the bottom frame, however, four weeks out the warm biased CFS v2 shows a complete reversal with strong high pressure near the NW Pacific coast. That would be the blocking ridge earlier referenced, and another block setting up closer to Greenland.

I’m not about to say “all” signs point to a major pattern change to more wintry weather in mid- to late-January through mid-winter. But I will say many signs do point in that direction. So my December 19th prediction of such a change in mid-January may be delayed by a week to 10 days (the GFS, again, still points to mid January for the change, the ECMWF is slower). The big picture has not changed that much, excepting timing. This general set of ideas is also underlying the last Climate Prediction Center experimental Week 3-4 Outlook for temperature probabilities. The two weeks prior to this period show better-than-even odds for above-average temps much of the time, but beyond that there is a wintry flip.