DL&W linear park project gets boost

A Western New York Land Conservancy project that would transform an abandoned rail corridor into a linear park and multiuse trail has received a boost from the state.

A $369,000 grant will be used to complete the third phase of planning for the proposed DL&W linear park. The project would connect downtown at Canalside to the Buffalo River through the Old First Ward. Potential light rail expansion could be accommodated with the plan.

The funds were provided through the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.