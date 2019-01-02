Governor Cuomo likes Joe Biden for Democratic presidential candidate

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has repeatedly ruled out running for president in 2020, said Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden is the best-positioned among possible Democratic contenders to take on and beat President Trump.

“I think of all the names that are out there, I think Joe Biden has the best case. I think Joe Biden has the best case because he brings most of the secret ingredients you need to win for a Democrat, which is credibility," Cuomo said this morning in a public radio station interview.

Cuomo and Biden, a Delaware Democrat, have been publicly close for years; the former vice president has appeared at state government events with Cuomo and was the keynote speaker for Cuomo at last year’s state Democratic Party convention in which the governor was nominated to run for a third term.

Cuomo did not mention, by name, any of the other Democrats looking at a 2020 White House run, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a fellow New Yorker.

The governor appeared to dismiss some candidates who are maneuvering for a presidential run based on a purely anti-Trump theme. “It doesn’t take much to say I oppose Donald Trump,’’ Cuomo said on WAMC radio. He said the biggest problems facing Democrats in 2020 is not going to be “articulation of the positive and credibility.’’

Asked by the show’s interviewer if he would consider running with Biden as vice president if Biden runs and wins the Democratic nomination, Cuomo said: “I’m not even focusing on any of that."