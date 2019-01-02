CRYESKY, Ralph H.

CRYESKY - Ralph

On Monday, December 31, 2018, Ralph H. Cryesky, Ph.D. uncle and friend passed away at the age of 94. He received his BA, magna cum laude from UB and earned his doctorate from Harvard University. He served in U.S. Army, training at the Military Intelligence Training Center. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Michael; his mother, Helena; and his sister (Hannah Cryesky Lombard). He is survived by his nieces (Michele Lombard and Lisa Lombard), his caring nephew (Bill Albrecht), and his great nieces (Nora and Abby). A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday January 2, 2019 at Beechwood Continuing Care in Getzville 7 o'clock PM. Donations may be sent to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. www.alzinfo.org or the International Rescue Committee www.rescue.org