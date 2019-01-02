Eichel picked for All-Star Game, Skinner part of new 'Last Men In' vote

For the second straight year, Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is an All-Star. For now at least, Jeff Skinner is not joining him in San Jose.

Eichel has been selected as the Sabres' lone representative to the Atlantic Division team for the NHL All-Star Game, to be played for the fourth straight year as a 3-on-3 tournament Jan. 26 at SAP Center. But Skinner still has a chance to go, as the NHL has instituted a "Last Men In" vote for the final spot on each of the four division teams.

Eichel will be playing on a squad captained by former USA Hockey teammate and close friend Auston Matthews of Toronto. The pair combined for one of the signature moments of last year's game in Tampa, pantomiming a referee's "good goal" point as Eichel scored the go-ahead tally in his team's 7-4 semifinal victory over the Metropolitan Division.

Also on the Atlantic team at forwards are Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay), John Tavares (Toronto) and David Pastrnak (Boston), defensemen Thomas Chabot (Ottawa) and Keith Yandle (Florida), and goalies Jimmy Howard (Detroit) and Carey Price (Montreal).

Skinner, who is tied for second in the NHL with 26 goals while spending most of his time in the first half of the season on Eichel's left wing, was one of the game's biggest snubs when the rosters were initially announced Wednesday evening. The league later announced it was starting an online vote for the 11th spot in each division, much like Major League Baseball has used for its game in recent years.

Skinner, however, will have a tough road to get voted into the game against notables like Toronto's Morgan Rielly, Tampa Bay's Brayden Point and Boston's Patrice Bergeron. Also on the Atlantic Last Men In ballot are Detroit's Dylan Larkin, Florida's Aleksander Barkov, Montreal's Shea Weber and Ottawa's Mark Stone. Voting at NHL.com starts Thursday at noon and closes Jan. 10 at midnight.

As previously announced in fan voting, Matthews is joined as a division captain by Washington's Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Edmonton's Connor McDavid (Pacific). All teams will get at least one player in the game.

Ovechkin announced Wednesday he is skipping the game and instead choosing to rest rather than participate in All-Star Weekend. By NHL rules, he must serve a one-game suspension for either the Caps' final game before the break (Jan. 23 at Toronto) or the first one after it (Feb. 1 vs. Calgary).

Former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly of St. Louis and South Buffalo native Patrick Kane of Chicago were named to the Central Division team. O'Reilly represented the Sabres in 2016 in Nashville.

The full rosters of the other three divisions:

Metropolitan — Forwards: Sebastian Aho (Carolina), Cam Atkinson (Columbus), Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Claude Giroux (Philadelphia), Taylor Hall (New Jersey). Defense: John Carlson (Washington), Seth Jones (Columbus). Goal: Braden Holtby (Washington), Henrik Lundqvist (New York Rangers).

Central — Forwards: MacKinnon, Kane, O'Reilly, Mikko Rantanen (Colorado), Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg), Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg). Defense: Miro Heiskanen (Dallas), Roman Josi (Nashville). Goal: Devin Dubnyk (Minnesota), Pekka Rinne (Nashville).

Pacific -- Forwards: McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary), Clayton Keller (Arizona), Joe Pavelski (San Jose), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver). Defense: Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson (San Jose), Drew Doughty (Los Angeles). Goal: Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas), John Gibson (Anaheim).