Juan Castillo ‘hurt’ by firing as Bills’ O-line coach

Juan Castillo envisioned being part of long-term success with the Buffalo Bills.

That was what prompted him to choose to leave the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, where he had been offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, to fill the same role with the Bills. He was drawn to the youthful enthusiasm of first-time head coach Sean McDermott, with whom he had worked with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2010. The fact his first NFL coaching internship in 1991 had been with the Bills made Castillo feel like he was coming home.

Therefore, after learning he was being relieved of his duties earlier this week, the 59-year-old Castillo said he felt more heartbreak than anger. The firing has yet to be officially announced by the team, but was reported Tuesday by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports and confirmed by multiple media outlets, including The Buffalo News.

“I’m just hurt a little bit, because I thought this was going to be where I would be able to finish my career and have a legacy,” Castillo told The News Wednesday. “Because I thought this was where I kind of started.”

Castillo was one of two Bills assistant coaches who drew heavy criticism from fans and media for the struggles of their respective areas. The other was special-teams coordinator Danny Crossman.

In Castillo’s case, a fairly reasonable argument could be made that he was placed in an extremely difficult situation after the sudden retirements of two of the line’s best and most experienced players – center Eric Wood and guard Richie Incognito – after the ’17 season. Starting left tackle Cordy Glenn also was traded in the offseason to the Cincinnati Bengals, while reserve tackle Seantrel Henderson departed in free agency.

“We lost Richie, we lost Eric, we lost Seantrel, we lost Cordy,” Castillo said. “I mean, you go right down the line, we lost (several) guys that really were not replaced, except they added (guard) Wyatt (Teller), a fifth-rounder. And he ended up playing and played well there at the end. Really, he was a kid that was a defensive player that had to be developed. (Otherwise) he would have went earlier. And I think he did get developed.”

Nevertheless, the biggest knock on Castillo proved to be what was seen as regression by Glenn’s replacement at left tackle, Dion Dawkins, after Dawkins’ impressive rookie season in 2017.

Castillo strongly disputes that Dawkins regressed or that Castillo’s coaching did any disservice to Dawkins or anyone else on the line.

"The thing about it, to me, to begin with, a lot of people didn't think he could play left tackle," Castillo said, referring to the view of Dawkins when the Bills drafted him in the second round out of Temple. “So here's a kid that you're saying he regressed. He didn't play like a Pro Bowler, but he played like a solid left tackle. He doesn't get beat very much at pass pro. So did he regress? No.

“Now, if you're going to just look for one or two bad (video) clips, you're going to get one or two bad clips. But I'm going to tell you, go out and put (a clip on of) Riley Reiff, from Iowa," Castillo said, referring to a former first-round pick who Minnesota signed as a free agent in 2017. "What did (Bills defensive end) Jerry (Hughes) do to him?”

Hughes had a strip-sack and two quarterback hits on Kirk Cousins in the Bills’ Sept. 23 upset victory at Minnesota.

“How many games did Dion have like that? He didn't have games like that,” Castillo said. “You know, the young kid (quarterback Josh Allen) holds the ball, too. He goes three or four hitches back there. (Dawkins) got beat every once in awhile. Most guys get beat, especially a second-year guy. Go back and read up on Dion. How many people thought he could play left tackle? And now, all of a sudden, you want him to be a Pro Bowler the second year? I don't think so.

“And you've got a whole new offense, and a complicated offense, not an easy offense," Castillo said of the Bills' attack under coordinator Brian Daboll. "And here's the kicker: (He's a solid tackle) not on a team that's running the ball. This is on a team that was averaging, what? Forty throws a game or something? People are not playing us for the run. They're rushing. So did he regress? I don't think so. That kid's going to be a Pro Bowl player, but you can't be a Pro Bowl player your second year.”

"You can say one thing about Juan Castillo: Juan Castillo develops players.”

He cited examples from his time in Baltimore. One is Ryan Jensen, who went from a sixth-round draft pick with the Ravens to the highest-paid center in the league after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in the offseason. Another is tackle Rick Wagner, a fifth-round choice of the Ravens who became the NFL’s top-paid right tackle when he signed with the Lions in 2017.

“I also had (guard) Kelechi Osemele," said Castillo, referring to a high-priced free-agent signee of the Raiders in 2016. “I can develop players. You look at Dion, you look at Wyatt. Look at (tackle) Ike (Boettger). Ike was a college free agent, I brought him there. Two years ago, they thought (tackle) Jordan (Mills) had (given up) 14 sacks. Jordan, has he been the best? No, but he's been solid. In two years, he didn't give up 14 sacks with me.

“My job is to make the guys that they give me better. And that's one thing that nobody can say I don't do.”

Despite the way it ended, Castillo said he enjoyed his two seasons in Buffalo.

“The people in Buffalo were amazing,” he said. "It was like I was at Philadelphia again. It reminded me so much of Philadelphia. Everywhere you went around town, people were saying hello and were excited, knew who you were. That's amazing. That's the part that (also) hurts.”