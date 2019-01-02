Bills' Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of Week

Josh Allen received a nice parting gift from his first season in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills' rookie quarterback Wednesday was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. That made him the first Bills QB to receive the honor since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

The honor recognized Allen's five-touchdown performance in Sunday's season-ending, 42-17 victory against the Miami Dolphins. Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for two.

It was the most TDs by a Bills QB since Jim Kelly had five passing in 1991.

Allen became only the second rookie in NFL history to have three touchdowns passing and two rushing in a game. The other was Miami's David Woodley in 1980.