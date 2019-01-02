BRIDWELL, Rose Mary

BRIDWELL - Rose Mary Lockport, December 30, 2018. Wife of the late Jack Bridwell, predeceased her on February 1, 2000; mother of Jack (Johndolyn), Richard, Rosemary, Susan (Dave Bailey) Schiferle, and late William; grandmother of Richard and late Robin; predeceased by eight siblings; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, January 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Brendan On The Lake RC Church, 3455 Ewings Rd., Newfane. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com