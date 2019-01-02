BRENNAN, Jean M. (McGaffin)

December 27, 2018, of Grand Island, wife of the late Martin Brennan; mother of William (Marilyn), Gary (Marilyn) and Cindy Brennan; grandmother of Lori, Cheryl, Dennis, Erin and Ian; also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; sister of Michael (Judy) McGaffin; daughter of the late Harry and Leona McGaffin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by KAISER FUNERAL HOME.