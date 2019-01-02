Deaths Death Notices
BRENNAN, Jean M. (McGaffin)
BRENNAN - Jean M. (nee McGaffin)
December 27, 2018, of Grand Island, wife of the late Martin Brennan; mother of William (Marilyn), Gary (Marilyn) and Cindy Brennan; grandmother of Lori, Cheryl, Dennis, Erin and Ian; also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; sister of Michael (Judy) McGaffin; daughter of the late Harry and Leona McGaffin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by KAISER FUNERAL HOME.
Kaiser Funeral Home
