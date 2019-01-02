Evans police investigating after body found at Woodlawn Beach

UPDATE 1/3/19: Body recovered at Woodlawn Beach is missing Derby man

Hamburg Police notified Evans Police detectives of a man's body in the water at Woodlawn Beach Monday.

Evans detectives responded "due to an open missing persons investigation," according a press release issued by Evans Police.

The body of a man was discovered Monday afternoon by the crew of Erie County Sheriff's Air One helicopter while patrolling the shoreline, according to the release.

There was no information about the identity of the man, but an Evans man has been missing since early December. Police said last month that Mark F. Pelgrin, 65, was last seen Dec. 2 in his Evans residence in the Bluffs subdivision.

Evans Police said the body was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and examination.

The Town of Hamburg Water Rescue Unit and Village of Hamburg's STAR Team also responded.