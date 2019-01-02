[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills reportedly fire run game coordinator

The Buffalo Bills finished ninth in the NFL is rushing yards per game (124.0), but much of that came from the scrambling exploits of Josh Allen. Bills running backs gained only 1,228 yards this season while LeSean McCoy's 3.2 yards per carry ranked 48th of 49 qualified runners.

Those numbers may help explain why the Bills reportedly fired Juan Castillo, the team's offensive line coach who doubles as the run game coordinator.

The Bills' offensive line was poor in 2018, but it's uncertain how much coaching played a factor. The unit's decline could have been expected after the team lost stalwart center Eric Wood and left guard Richie Incognito and failed to bring in adequate replacements. Castillo has been in the NFL since 1995 and was the Eagles' OL coach in 2005 when the team drafted McCoy.

One fun tidbit of the move is the fact that Bills coach Sean McDermott was the one firing Castillo – when McDermott was fired as Eagles defensive coordinator in 2011, then-coach Andy Reid promoted Castillo from the offensive side of the ball to replace him.

Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB Tremaine Edmunds had his best game of the year in regular-season finale against the Dolphins, Chris Trapasso wrote. "Edmunds showed gradual improvement throughout his rookie year, and although he got more authoritative taking on and shedding blocks later in the season, it's still the biggest weaknesses of his game that needs to improve heading into his sophomore season in the NFL," he added.

Fun fact: Josh Allen ran 89 times for 631 yards this season, good for 7.1 yards/rush. That would've been the best rushing average in the NFL, but you need 100 rushes to qualify for the NFL leaderboard. However, if Allen ran 11 more times for 0 yards just for the sake of qualifying for the leaders, he still would have led the NFL in yards per attempt (6.31) by a wide margin. Packers running back Aaron Jones took the title after averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.