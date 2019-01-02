Bills game gets strong rating in Kyle Williams' finale

The Buffalo Bills’ 42-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins featuring a combined five running and passing touchdowns by quarterback Josh Allen and the final game of beloved defensive tackle Kyle Williams had a higher-than-average rating this season of 36.3 on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate.

For the season, the Bills games carried on Channel 4 averaged a 35.5 rating. All 16 Bills games on TV this year – which included two games on Fox affiliate WUTV (Channel 29) and one simulcast on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" and WKBW-TV (Channel 7) – averaged a 35.4 rating.

That was down from a 37.7 average rating for the 2017 season in which the Bills finally broke a playoff drought and a 38.1 average rating for the 2016 season.

The Bills’ 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots in October in the first "Monday Night Football" home game in a decade was the highest rated game of the season with a combined rating of 41.7 on ESPN and Channel 7.

email: apergament@buffnews.com