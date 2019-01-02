Bills fire wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott continued to make changes to his coaching staff Wednesday, with wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie the next to go.

The Buffalo News confirmed that Robiskie has been fired. He follows offensive line coach Juan Castillo in leaving McDermott’s staff.

Alex Marvez, a SiriusXM NFL Radio host, was the first to report Robiskie’s departure.

The Bills did not get a lot of production from their wide receivers in 2018. A group that included Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones, Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie, Andre Holmes, Ray-Ray McCloud, Deonte Thompson, Terrelle Pryor, Jeremy Kerley and Cam Phillips combined for 149 catches, 1,989 yards and 11 touchdowns.

New Orleans’ Michael Thomas led the NFL with 125 catches on his own, while Atlanta’s Julio Jones had 1,677 yards. There were four wide receivers (and one tight end) who had at least 11 touchdown catches.

Robiskie's departure continues a remarkable amount of turnover in his position.

The Bills will have their eighth different receivers coach in nine years in 2019, with Sanjay Lal (2015-16) the only coach to last longer than a year in that time frame.

Reached by phone Wednesday night, Robiskie declined comment to The News about his departure.

"I have nothing to say," he wrote a short time later in a text message.

He just finished his 37th year in the NFL, playing five years as a running back before starting his coaching career as a special-teams assistant with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1982. He worked with the Raiders through 1993, then spent seven years with the Washington Redskins, the last of which included a stint as the interim head coach. From there, Robiskie moved to Cleveland, where he again served a stint as interim head coach.

He has also coached for Miami, Atlanta and Tennessee — spending the last two years as the Titans' offensive coordinator before arriving in Buffalo to replace Phil McGeoghan on McDermott's staff.

The production of Benjamin in particular was a massive disappointment in 2018. He finished with 23 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown before being released with four weeks left in the regular season.

Robiskie can point to the development of Jones and Foster as signs of success. Jones finished with 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season, while Foster established himself as a big-play threat after being called up to the active roster before the Week 10 game against the Jets. Over the final seven games of the season, Foster had 25 catches for 511 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the season averaging 20.0 yards per catch.

In the end, though, that wasn't enough for Robiskie to be retained.