BECKER - Michael G. Age 59, December 29, 2018, of Tonawanda, NY; beloved husband of Betty Jo (nee Shank); loving son of the late Marilyn Becker; proud father of Nicholas Michael and Rachel Marie; devoted brother of William Becker, Laurie Plueckhahn, Cathy (John) Gaines, Robert (Inga) Becker, Lyn (Paul) Davey and Lynda (Patrick) Harris; dear uncle of Shannon, Jonathon, Michael, Christopher, Jessica, Ilya and grandnephews Daniel and Jacob. Mike was a driver for UPS for 25 years. He was an accomplished pilot, motorcyclist, and boater. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mike gave the gift of life through organ donation. Friends may call Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., from 10-11 AM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Buffalo General Hospital who cared for Mike during his 7-week stay in the Neuro ICU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mike to UNYTS, 110 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14203. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com