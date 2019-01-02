BEAVER, Carl H.

BEAVER - Carl H. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 31, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Clara M. (nee Montana) Beaver; devoted father of Patricia (Gerald) Ruffino, Alan (Cynthia) Beaver and the late Andrew (Bonnie) Beaver; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late William and Ruth Beaver; dear brother of Betty (late Frank) Russo; predeceased by nine brothers and two sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.), on Friday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Carl served in the U.S. Army during the second World War. Online condolences at www.lomabardofuneralhome.com