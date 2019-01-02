BB gun confiscated after social media post about Southside Elementary

Buffalo police confiscated a BB gun from a 14-year-old non-student in connection with a social media post involving Southside Elementary School in South Buffalo, a department spokesman said Wednesday.

Buffalo police had a visible presence at the school on Wednesday morning.

Police became aware of the post on Dec. 19 or 20, after which school resource officers interviewed the teenager who was in possession of a BB gun. The teen does not attend the school, the spokesman said in an email.

At this time, it appears no direct threat was made to the school, the spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear when the BB gun was confiscated or if the teen possessed the weapon on school grounds.