BALCOM - Leigh C. December 31, 2018; beloved husband of the late Margery M.Whittington; dear father of Romayne (Walter Czeladzinski) Krawczyk, Leigh M. (Peggy Koch) Balcom and Jill (George) Morlock; also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of Charlotte McCann, Henry Balcom, Hazel Dickinson and MaryJo Noia. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Thursday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services Private.