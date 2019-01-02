Atlas Linen workers on Grider Street will keep jobs despite bankruptcy

Atlas Health Care Linen Services will not close its Grider Street facility or lay off any of its roughly 150 workers, despite filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and despite filing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state, the company said.

The Buffalo-headquartered company, which does business as Clarus Linen Systems, is in the process of selling off three underperforming plants in South Carolina and Georgia. The bankruptcy filing was a condition of the sale, said Ron Teplitsky, Atlas's chief restructuring officer. The bankruptcy will also help strengthen the company's locations in Syracuse, Albany and on Grider Street, which "have traditionally been profitable," he said.

Atlas cleans and distributes sheets and uniforms to hospitals and nursing homes. Workers at its New York plants are represented by the Rochester Regional Joint Board Local 51 and International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 17-175.