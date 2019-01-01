WIERZBA, Raymond Frank

WIERZBA - Raymond Frank Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 27, 2018. Dear brother of Dorothy (late Stanley) Szkutak, Michael (Donna) Wierzba, Joan Burke and the late Kathleen Wierzba; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lifetime member of Big Tree Fire Company. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday morning at 11:30 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.