Of Lackawanna, NY, December 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John J. Weber; dearest mother of Mary Ann (Eugene) Klubek and Judith (Ady) Heferle; loving grandmother of Scott (Patty), James (Eileen) and Todd (Kim) Klubek, Aaron, Jacob (Kelly) and Elias (Breia) Heferle; great-grandmother of 10; predeceased by one brother and five sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful, caring staff at Father Baker Manor. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com