Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB has best game of the year in regular-season finale vs. Dolphins

Tremaine Edmunds saved his best for last in his rookie season.

The Bills linebacker was everywhere in the demolition of the Dolphins in Buffalo's regular-season finale.

He had one range tackle and two impact tackles for the second time in three games.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays vs Dolphins 1 2 0

Edmunds set a new career high in total tackles with 12. His previous high was 11 against the Patriots in New England in Week 16.

The Bills' rookie second-level defender had one block-shed tackle (on the last play of the game) and one no-shed play, which marked the first time he registered at least one block-shed tackle in a game and that figure was not lower than his no-shed plays since the Monday Night Football game against the Patriots in Week 8.

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles vs Dolphins 1 1 0

But Edmunds' greatest impact was felt in the pass game. He intercepted his second pass of the season in the first quarter and had a sack in the the second half, which was also his second of 2018. While he did allow four catches for 24 yards, none of those plays were big-gainers.

Pressures per pass-rush snap Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage vs Dolphins 1/1 0 4/24

Edmunds showed gradual improvement throughout his rookie year, and although he got more authoritative taking on and shedding blocks later in the season, it's still the biggest weaknesses of his game that needs to improve heading into his sophomore season in the NFL. His size and athleticism allowed him to thrive in coverage and played a huge role in his extremely efficient season as a pass-rusher. He generated a quarterback pressure at on 35 percent of his pass-rushing snaps, a super-high figure. Edmunds finished with 16 impact tackles and two sacks. His 18 tackles behind the line of scrimmage trailed only Colts linebacker Darius Leonard among rookies at that position. He also defended 12 passes, the second-most among all rookie defenders.

Here are Edmunds' final numbers for his rookie season:

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 17 28 16 5

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week 17 15 25 15