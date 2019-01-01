Tonawanda Police say body cams cleared officers of excessive force complaint

City of Tonawanda Police said body cameras worn by officers proved a man had falsely accused them of using excessive force during an arrest in November.

Thomas E. Ditch, 65, of Morgan Street, was charged with making a false written statement, a misdemeanor, on Monday, Capt. Frederic Foels said. Ditch had accused police in an official complaint of striking him and slamming him into a police car, breaking his glasses, while officers were arresting him and his son Nov. 28 on Morgan Street.

"The investigation , which involved both oral and written statements, along with viewing of the officers' body cam, revealed no such misconduct by the officers," Foels said in a news release.