(News file photo)

Tonawanda Police say body cams cleared officers of excessive force complaint

City of Tonawanda Police said body cameras worn by officers proved a man had falsely accused them of using excessive force during an arrest in November.

Thomas Ditch (Provided by City of Tonawanda Police)

Thomas E. Ditch, 65, of Morgan Street, was charged with making a false written statement, a misdemeanor, on Monday, Capt. Frederic Foels said. Ditch had accused police in an official complaint of striking him and slamming him into a police car, breaking his glasses, while officers were arresting him and his son Nov. 28 on Morgan Street.

"The investigation , which involved both oral and written statements, along with viewing of the officers' body cam, revealed no such misconduct by the officers," Foels said in a news release.

 

