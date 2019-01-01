Confidence, diligence help Canisius guard Takal Molson strive to improve

Two or three times a week during the summer, Takal Molson heard a familiar chime on his phone. An email notification announced a delivery from the Canisius men’s basketball coaching staff. Each message contained hours of footage of Molson playing, practicing or simply shooting jumpers.

Part of that meant sitting at his computer or looking at his phone, watching video.

Some college students would binge-watch hours of Netflix shows or play online video games. Whether he was in the library or on his dorm room, Molson stared into a screen, watching raw video of games and practices that included countless moments of Molson with the ball, as well as times he was away from the ball.

Molson withdrew his name from NBA draft consideration in May and returned to Canisius to continue to refine his game. Those messages helped Molson, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard for the Golden Griffins, continually examine the areas where he could improve if he wanted to get to the next level in basketball.

“I had to focus on handling the ball better and making better decisions for the team, which will ultimately help us in the long run,” Molson said. “It was all based off film. You can tell what you’re bad at and what you’re okay at, but ultimately, film helps as well. Some things you think you’re good at, film breaks it down and does a lot for you.

“I’ve always put in work like this in the summer, but I never really used what I’ve done in actual games and trusting myself with certain things I’ve worked on. This year, I’ve trusted myself way more, because of what I’ve done.”

The small areas of improvement are fitting into the bigger picture. Molson leads the Golden Griffins (3-8) in scoring and is fourth in the MAAC with 16.4 points per game as they prepare to face Marist (5-7) in their conference opener Thursday in Poughkeepsie.

Canisius is ready for a fresh start after a bumpy nonconference slate that included losses to three teams that have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 so far this year. The Golden Griffins were picked to finish second in the MAAC preseason coaches poll, behind Rider, and only one team in the MAAC finished over .500 during nonconference play: Niagara, at 7-6.

Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon considered the investment Molson made during the offseason. He isn’t surprised with the return.

“He really has a thirst for the game, in a very pure way, from a standpoint of trying to get his teammates better, also,” Witherspoon said. “The way he carries himself, the spirit he carries himself with, the success he is having is not a surprise.”

An all-Western New York selection in football and basketball at St. Mary’s of Lancaster, Molson joined Canisius after he spent 2016-17 at TAAG, a prep basketball program in Tampa.

“The Molsons, they were guys that were bringing their lunch pails,” Witherspoon said. “They were not backing down from challenges.”

He also came from a family that established great faith in each other, and in themselves.

One day in church, a fellow parishioner approached Witherspoon and asked him how Molson was doing with the Golden Griffins.

She then told Witherspoon a story of a conversation she had more than 20 years ago with Molson’s mother, Felicia Baker.

“Takal’s mother was pregnant with him, and his mother said, ‘My son is going to be known, he is going to be talented and and he is going to be gifted,’ ” Witherspoon said, repeating the parishioner's story. “And everybody going to know who he is.’

“The woman in our church who was telling me that, she was moved and emotional by that. She said, ‘I can’t believe it, that she said all of this, and that she said it all the time!’ That speaks to the mental toughness aspect of their family.”

It gave Witherspoon an indication of Molson’s desire to be successful.

As a freshman in 2017-2018, Molson started all 33 of Canisius’ games, averaging 12.6 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists. Named the MAAC rookie of the year, Molson wanted to explore the possibilities for his future in basketball – away from Canisius.

He and teammate Isaiah Reese entered their names into NBA draft consideration in April. Molson told Reese of his plans to enter into NBA consideration, and Reese entered his own name at Molson’s urging.

“We were roommates on the road, so we had many conversations, and that was one of them,” Reese, a junior guard, said earlier this season. “He told me, ‘I don’t think it can hurt you.’ And I thought, ‘Why not? Give it a chance.’ ”

Neither signed with an agent, in order to maintain their college eligibility. Molson, however, did not have any workouts with teams, and withdrew from draft consideration in May.

Still, Molson wanted to know where he stood as an NBA prospect, and the rejection didn’t discourage him. His success in his first season of college basketball, though, motivated him.

“I gained a lot of confidence,” said Molson, who is studying sport management. “I feel like that’s one thing I’ve never really lacked, but I gained a lot after last season and knowing that the sky’s the limit for me, if I keep working.

“I really didn’t consider what anyone else was talking about but me, or how I felt. I knew if I got the chance to work out or show my talent in front of NBA scouts or teams, I feel like I would have done what I was supposed to.”

In addition to watching hours of film and refining his ballhandling skills during the offseason, Molson improved his vision and decision-making abilities on the perimeter, in order to see the floor the way a point guard would see it. He also worked on his free-throw shooting; he was 98 for 143 (68.5 percent) in 2017-18, and is 56 for 70 (80 percent) so far this season.

“He watches film and he comes in the next day and he is working hard,” Witherspoon said. “Rarely is he talking about himself. For him, he’s trying to find ways to get better and as a coach, that’s what you really want. You want guys to use the time they spend together to get as good as they can possibly be.”

Witherspoon wouldn’t say whether or not he expected Molson’s return to the Golden Griffins. But he understood why Molson went on a fact-finding mission about his future, and how he applies what he's learned to his second season at Canisius.

“It was more embracing the challenge,” Witherspoon said. “He’s the type of person that doesn’t shy away from things, at all. Whether it’s hard work or putting in extra work as a student, as a person, he’s the type of person who really embraces a challenge.”