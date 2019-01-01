SULKOWSKI, Ronald A.

SULKOWSKI - Ronald A. Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 28, 2018, beloved husband of Kristina (nee Barszcz) Sulkowski; devoted father of Gregory and Brian Sulkowski; cherished grandfather of Jake and Nikolas; loving son of the late Edward and Lucille Sulkowski; dear brother of Janice (Raymond) Roberts; fond uncle of Candace. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Adalbert Church, 212 Stanislaus St., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery.