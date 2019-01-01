SODUS, Florence M. (Kuczma)

December 30, 2018; beloved wife of Dennis A.; loving mother of Mary Beth and David Sodus. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory the Great RC Church, Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amherst Senior Center or the Amherst Library. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com