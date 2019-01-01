SIKORA, Barbara A. (Hajduk)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 30, 2018; beloved wife of Robert Sikora; devoted mother of Aimee (James) Stablewski and Alan (Kristen) Sikora; cherished grandmother of Marlee, Sophia, Jack and Ella; loving daughter of the late Richard and Alice Hajduk; dear sister of Michael (Lynette) Hajduk; fond niece of Lori Kujawa; lifelong friend of Maryellen, Judy, Judi, Joanne and Trish; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A special thank you to the aides and nurses at Heathwood in Williamsville and Elderwood in Hamburg. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofunerealhome.com