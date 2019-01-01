SCHOLZ, Eileen M. (Kaiser)

SCHOLZ - Eileen M.

(nee Kaiser)

December 31, 2018, of Depew, NY, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Richard; dear mother of William, Barbara (William) Stanton and Suzanne (Stanley) Kowal; awesome G'ma of Katie, Molly, Rachel, Amanda, Danny and Billy; sister of Antoinette, Marcia, Ronald, Mark and the late Delphine, Lavern, Robert, Charlene, Lynette and Naomi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday and Friday 5-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road). Funeral Services at Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 12 Noon. Please assemble at church. Eileen was a member of the Cheektowaga Community Chorus and was a longtime employee of Ziggy and Zon's and the Hallmark store. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com