Bills fire offensive line coach Juan Castillo

UPDATED: A league source confirms the Bills' decision to fire offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

PREVIOUSLY:

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made their first big move of the offseason.

According to a report Tuesday night from CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the team has fired offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Juan Castillo.

The Bills have not officially announced the move.

Castillo has a long history with Bills coach Sean McDermott. They worked on Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia from 2001-10, with Castillo coaching the offensive line and McDermott working as the defensive coordinator. After McDermott was fired by Reid after the 2010 season, Castillo replaced him and served as the defensive coordinator for two years.

Castillo's firing shouldn't come as a shock. The Bills' offensive line struggled in 2018, which was to be expected after losing veteran center Eric Wood and Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito. Replacing those two proved supremely difficult. The combination of Ryan Groy and Russell Bodine at center could not match Wood's steadiness, and the tandem of veteran Vlad Ducasse and rookie fifth-round draft pick Wyatt Teller didn't make anyone forget about Incognito. Additionally, left tackle Dion Dawkins did not progress the way the Bills thought he would have.

The analytics website Football Outsiders ranked the Bills' offensive line 30th in the NFL in adjusted line yards, a statistic that takes all running back carries and assigns responsibility to the offensive line based on yards gained. Buffalo's 3.89 adjusted line yards ranked ahead of only Tampa Bay (3.78) and the New York Jets (3.59). The Bills were stuffed on 20.9 percent of running-back carries. That's when a play is stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage. The line finished 23rd in Football Outsiders' pass protection rankings, with an adjusted sack rate of 8.0 percent. That's a stat that gives sacks (plus intentional grounding penalties) per pass attempt adjusted for down, distance and opponent.

"There were sometimes in the game, in particular yesterday, where I thought we played well," McDermott said Monday during his season-ending press conference. "There were some other times throughout the season where I didn’t think we played well enough. We were out of sync up front. As you’ve heard me say before, the game is won or lost up front. ... We did a good job in winning the line of scrimmage on both sides yesterday, but not enough throughout the season, in particular, on the offensive side. That’s an area that we have to look hard at this offseason."