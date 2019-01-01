More than 2,000 WNYers still without power as 2019 begins

Power was restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday to all but about 2,173 Western New Yorkers left without electricity on New Year's Day after high winds downed tree limbs and power lines.

Most of those customers of New York State Electric & Gas or National Grid waiting for power to be restored were residents of Erie County's Southtowns, according to the utilities.

But at 9 a.m., about 13,623 Western New Yorkers were in the dark – a tough way to start 2019.

NYSEG had more than 2,000 customers without power in Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, with most of them located in Erie County. In Erie County, the places with the largest number of customers still without power were Boston (324), Colden (211), Clarence (176) and Orchard Park (170).

NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric said Tuesday afternoon that they anticipate restoring power to a majority of their customers by late Tuesday evening and having 100 percent of customers back in service by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

National Grid said it had about 150 customers without power in four western counties, with the biggest concentrations being 107 in Chautauqua County.

Across the state, about 16,000 customers of the two utility companies were without power as of 3:30 p.m.

The Buffalo area saw heavy winds overnight from about 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts hitting 60 miles per hour during the night, according to the National Weather Service.