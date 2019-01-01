POKOJSKI, Bonnie Sue

POKOJSKI - Bonnie Sue Of Silver Creek, NY, entered into rest December 30, 2018; devoted mother of Jesse and Cassandra Nahrebeski; loving daughter of the late William and Joan Pokojski; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 3-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com