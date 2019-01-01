Part of Albion under boil water advisory
Residents and business in a section of Albion are being advised to boil their water before using it after a substantial water main break.
The notice applies to the Main Street business district, north of the Erie Canal to Bacon Road, according to the Albion Department of Public Works.
A 10-inch main broke at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say water will likely need to be boiled for three or four days.
Tap water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for a minute. It should then be cooled before use. Boiled or bottled water should be used for things like drinking, washing dishes and brushing teeth.
Breaks in water mains cause a loss of pressure which increases the chances untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the lines. Harmful microbes in drinking water may cause symptoms including cramps, nausea, diarrhea and headaches.
